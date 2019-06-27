2012 murder at yerawada jail: 2 gangsters held for ‘IM member’ murder acquitted

Over seven years after Mohammad Qateel Mohammad Jafir Siddiqui (28), an alleged Indian Mujahideen (IM) member, was murdered inside a high-security cell of Yerawada Central Prison, two gangsters arrested for in the case were Wednesday acquitted by a court due to lack of evidence.

Police said the two accused, Sharad Hiraman Mohol (27) and his aide Alok Shivaji Bhalerao (22), were then lodged in the same cell — The Anda Cell of the prison — where Qateel was lodged. The two, who were facing charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), allegedly murdered Qateel by strangling him with a bermuda string on June 8, 2012.

The then in-charge of Anda Cell, Chandrakiran Vishwanath Tayade (42), had lodged a complaint against Mohol and Bhalerao at Yerawada police station under sections 302 (punishment for murder), 201(causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC.

According to the prosecution, when Qateel was moving around in the open space of Anda Cell on June 8 around 9.45 am, Bhalerao asked him “how he gets sleep after killing so many people”. Later that day, Qateel allegedly told Mohol that he was responsible for the bomb blasts at Jama Masjid in Delhi, and at one stadium in Bengaluru. He allegedly said that he had attempted a bomb blast at Dagdusheth temple in Pune.

The prosecution said Mohol and Bhalerao allegedly decided to kill Qateel to prevent him from planting a bomb at the Dagadusheth temple.

Mohol and Bhalerao had allegedly entered Qateel’s cell, where Mohol allegedly strangled Qateel with the string from a pair of bermuda while Bhalerao held his legs. It is alleged that Mohol and Bhalerao then burnt the string and threw the ashes in a toilet inside the jail.

During the trial, the court observed that most important evidence sought by the prosecution was that of “oral extra-judicial confession made by the accused persons to prison officer Chandrakiran Tayade”. As per Tayade’s witness statement, Mohol and Bhalerao told him they murdered Siddiqui.

Defence lawyer for Mohol and Bhalerao, Prakash Suryavanshi, said, “An extra-judicial confession by Mohol, which the prosecution had based their case on, was disbelieved by the court… While the prosecution presented some circumstantial evidence, they could not show the motive to prove guilt…”

Public prosecutor Vilas Ghogare Patil said an appeal would be filed in the High Court against the order passed by the sessions court in Pune.