2008 Malegaon blasts: Dismiss Lt Col Purohit from service for speedy trial, says co-accused

Eleven years after the Malegaon bomb blast 2008, Sameer Kulkarni, an accused in this case who is out on bail, on Monday alleged that the trial before a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Mumbai had slowed down due to the involvement of his more “high-profile” co-accused.

During a press conference in Pune Monday, Kulkarni called for speedy trial and demanded action against accused who were not following the conditions laid down when bails were granted to them.

Among those accused in the case are Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, now an MP from Bhopal, and Lt Col Prasad Purohit, who, after being granted bail, is serving in the Indian Army.

“I attend the trial at special NIA court regularly. The entire court staff and special judge come on time. But the lawyers of other accused persons often try to delay the trial by filing some applications… I am innocent. But unless the court acquits me, I cannot live a normal life. Eleven years have already passed. So I demand that as per the orders of the Supreme Court (SC) the trial in Malegaon bomb blast 2008 case be conducted fast and on daily basis. Action should be taken against those accused who are not following the conditions laid down by court while granting them bail. Their bail should be cancelled,” said Kulkarni, a resident of Pune.

A bomb blast in Malegaon in Nashik on September 29, 2008, had left as many as ten persons dead and several others injured. The state Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) team led by IPS officer Hemant Karkare had arrested Lt Col Purohit, Sadhvi Pragya, Kulkarni and others under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for allegedly conspiring the bomb blast. Purohit was then a lieutenant colonel in the Indian Army.

In January 2009, the ATS filed chargesheet against 12 accused persons. “Later, in 2011, the investigation of the terror attack was handed over to the NIA. Of the 12 accused persons, five including Rakesh Dhawade, who was earlier named as mastermind, was discharged from this case. Charges were framed against seven others. But, the trial before special court is going at very slow pace,” said Kulkarni.