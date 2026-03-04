200 Volvo Buses in pipeline: MSRTC to launch Shivneri bus service on 8 new routes across state

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
Maharashtra’s Shivneri bus service is set to extend its reach across the state. Transport Minister and Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) Chairman Pratap Sarnaik announced on Wednesday that Shivneri buses will soon operate on several new intercity routes, bringing premium travel to passengers beyond the Mumbai-Pune corridor.
“The Shivneri service was launched in 2002 and steadily built a ridership among commuters, with its comfortable seating and safety record. Despite ticket prices being slightly higher than other MSRTC services, Shivneri has remained profitable since its inception due to strong and steady passenger demand,” said Sarnaik.
To facilitate this statewide rollout, MSRTC has initiated a tender process to procure 200 new Volvo buses equipped with the latest features. Once inducted into the fleet, these buses will enable Shivneri services to launch on several new routes across Maharashtra.
The proposed new routes include Nashik-Pune, Nashik-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik-Jalgaon-Dhule, Pune-Kolhapur, Pune-Sangli, Pune-Solapur, Nagpur-Chandrapur, and Nagpur-Amravati-Akola. These additions aim to give passengers in different parts of the state access to a safe, reliable, and comfortable travel option.
Of the 200 new buses being procured, 30 will be sleeper coaches. MSRTC plans to introduce the ‘Sleeper Shivneri’ on long-distance routes where non-air-conditioned sleeper buses currently operate, offering passengers a significantly upgraded experience with modern bed-coach facilities, enhanced safety features, and new-age technology.
On the green mobility front, MSRTC’s electric e-Shivneri buses are already operational and receiving satisfactory responses from commuters. The service currently runs on six routes, including Dadar-Swargate, Dadar-Shivajinagar, Borivali-Swargate, Borivali-Shivajinagar, Thane-Swargate, and Thane-Shivajinagar.
Shivneri offers concessional fares for certain passenger groups. Women travellers and senior citizens aged 65 to 75 are eligible for a 50 per cent discount on ticket fares. For senior citizens above 75 years, travel on Shivneri is entirely free of charge. Sarnaik expressed confidence that these concessions will drive strong ridership on the new routes as well.
Responding to the development, Sarnaik said, “The Shivneri fleet expansion is more than just an increase in bus services, and it is a new direction for Maharashtra’s evolving travel culture.”