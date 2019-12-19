20-year-old student dies after 250-feet fall at Tikona fort

During the search operation to find the medical student’s body. (Express photo) During the search operation to find the medical student’s body. (Express photo)

A 20-year-old medical student was killed after falling 250 feet from the bastion of Tikona fort near Lonavala on Wednesday morning.

The deceased, Hardik Vikram Mali, had visited the fort with his two friends for a trek. A resident of Ghorpadi in Pune, Mali was pursuing his MBBS course at a medical college in Talegaon Dabhade. Police said Mali is suspected to have lost his balance on the bastion while trying to pick up his headphone which had fallen.

“Three friends had come to the Tikona fort on Wednesday morning and went to the bastion. We have been told Mali lost balance while trying to pick up his headphones. But we are verifying it,” an officer from Lonavala Rural police station said.

Inspector Sandeep Ghorpade, in-charge of the police station, confirmed the death of 20-year-old Mali.

After Mali fell deep into the valley, his friends raised the alarm and called nearby residents. While some residents reportedly tried to descend into the bastion, they could not succeed. They then called a local trekkers’ group, Shivdurga Mitra, for a search-and-rescue operation.

A team of 20 trekkers from Shivdurga Mitra reached the bastion in the afternoon and some rappelled down the valley. They located Mali at a depth of 250 feet, but primary observations revealed that he had died of serious multiple injuries. His body was brought up to the main fort and later handed over to police.

