20-year-old man arrested after his ‘revenge’ leaves 19 huts gutted at Pune labour camp

The Hadapsar police launched a probe to ascertain the cause of the fire after some residents alleged that the fire was not an accident, but an act of mischief. (File photo)

The Pune city police have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with a fire at a labour camp in Hadapsar that left 19 huts gutted early on Saturday.

The police said that Samarth Tupe, 20, a resident of Hadapsar, set a two-wheeler on fire following a quarrel with a motorcyclist at the labour camp.

According to the Pune Fire Brigade, there were no casualties as the residents of the labour camp, near Ram Manohar Lohia Garden, escaped to safer spots on noticing the fire at 2.30 am. Three motorcycles were destroyed, apart from household items and other items stored in the huts made of bamboo and tin, the police said.