20-year-old man arrested after his ‘revenge’ leaves 19 huts gutted at Pune labour camp

The police said a resident of Hadapsar set a two-wheeler on fire following a quarrel with a motorcyclist at the labour camp.

By: Express News Service
2 min readPuneFeb 22, 2026 04:39 PM IST
The Hadapsar police launched a probe to ascertain the cause of the fire after some residents alleged that the fire was not an accident, but an act of mischief. (File photo)The Hadapsar police launched a probe to ascertain the cause of the fire after some residents alleged that the fire was not an accident, but an act of mischief. (File photo)
The Pune city police have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with a fire at a labour camp in Hadapsar that left 19 huts gutted early on Saturday.

The police said that Samarth Tupe, 20, a resident of Hadapsar, set a two-wheeler on fire following a quarrel with a motorcyclist at the labour camp.

According to the Pune Fire Brigade, there were no casualties as the residents of the labour camp, near Ram Manohar Lohia Garden, escaped to safer spots on noticing the fire at 2.30 am. Three motorcycles were destroyed, apart from household items and other items stored in the huts made of bamboo and tin, the police said.

Rajkumar Shinde, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), said, “Probe revealed that Tupe set a motorcycle on fire in the night hours. The fire spread, and two more two-wheelers were gutted. It is learnt that the fuel tanks of the two-wheelers exploded. The sparks fell on the nearby huts. The fire further spread and damaged about 19 huts.”

Five fire tenders and water tankers were pressed into action during the operation. Firefighters brought the situation under control after a two-hour operation.

The Hadapsar police launched a probe to ascertain the cause of the fire after some residents alleged that the fire was not an accident, but an act of mischief.

Tupe has been booked the accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 326 (g) for committing mischief by using fire with the intent to destroy a house or building.

Senior police inspector Sanjay Mogale said that further investigation is on.

