Pune: 20-year-old dies in police custody, kin allege torture

A youth, who was arrested by the Pune City Police over suspicion of his role in cellphone thefts, died while he was under detention on Thursday afternoon. Police have identified the deceased as Ajit Pujari (20), resident of Ghorpadi and native of Karnataka. Family members of the deceased have alleged that Ajit died because of severe torture by the police.

However, police claim that Ajit was not hurt and he died due to cardiac arrest.

Since the youth died in the custody of the Swargate police station, as per the procedure, the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has initiated inquiry into this case.

As of now, a case of accidental death (AD) has been registered at the Swargate police station and investigation has been initiated.

Ajit arrived in Pune a few days before from Karnataka and was living with his relatives in the city. He and his relative Yallapa Bhadravate came to Market Yard on Thursday morning, but were picked up by the cops suspecting their role in mobile thefts.

Senior police inspector Ashok Kadam of Swargate police station said: “Ajit died due to cardiac arrest. He was taken to hospital soon after he complained of chest pain. But he died while reaching the hospital. Postmortem report is awaited,” said Kadam.

