Tuesday, August 09, 2022

20 lakh Tricolours to be hoisted in Pune as part of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao said that in Pune revenue division that comprises five districts, namely Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur and Kolhapur, the plan is to install 49.63 lakh Tricolours by making them available to families via different government and private agencies.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
August 9, 2022 11:20:45 pm
Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao appealed to citizens that everyone should hoist the national flag at their home. (Representational Photo)

Pune district will hoist 20 lakh Tricolours as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao said on Monday. He said that there are 20.88 lakh households in Pune district and an equal number of flags will be provided to the homes for hoisting during the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to be held between August 13 and 15.

Rao said that in Pune revenue division that comprises five districts, namely Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur and Kolhapur, the plan is to install 49.63 lakh Tricolours by making them available to families via different government and private agencies.

The Divisional Commissionerate has planned to distribute 13 lakh flags to district Collectorates and Zilla Parishads in the division. “Of these, 10.96 lakh flags have already been sent,” Rao told reporters on Monday.

He appealed to citizens that everyone should hoist the national flag at their home. “Completing 75 years of Independence is a big occasion and will perhaps be the biggest national event for the current generation. We want everyone to participate with fervour,” said Rao.

Rao said local bodies such as municipal corporations and councils are procuring requisite number of Tricolours by floating tenders for the purpose. Gram Panchayats are buying the flags by spending from their own funds, he added.

“Awareness campaigns are being organised through rallies by children, competitions in school, holding street plays, playing of jingles in waste-collection vans, screening of films for the campaign in movie theatres etc,” said Rao, adding that civic employees, volunteers and NGOs are being roped in for the distribution of flags.

First published on: 09-08-2022 at 11:20:45 pm

