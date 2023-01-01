scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 01, 2023

Pune: 20 girls injured in bus accident

All the injured were shifted to a hospital in Baramati and are receiving treatment, officials said.

The private bus was carrying 58 passengers including 49 girl students from a private coaching centre in Kabnoor village under Ichalkaranji taluka of Kolhapur district. (Express Photo)
Pune: 20 girls injured in bus accident
Twenty-seven persons including 20 girl students travelling on a bus were injured after the vehicle veered off the road and landed in a trench in Baramati taluka of Pune Saturday morning.

The accident took place on Baramati Phaltan Road in Pahunewadi village, located around 110 kilometre from Pune City.

The private bus was carrying 58 passengers including 49 girl students from a private coaching centre in Kabnoor village under Ichalkaranji taluka of Kolhapur district. The injured girl students were between 14-16 years old.

An officer from Malegaon police station under Pune Rural jurisdiction said the students started the trip on December 26 and visited various places like Shani Shingnapur and Shirdi. They were returning to Ichalkaranji from Shirdi when the accident happened.

The police said a case of negligent driving has been registered against the driver of the private bus.

First published on: 01-01-2023 at 16:28 IST
