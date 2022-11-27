scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 27, 2022

2-yr-old drowns at swimming pool in Lonavala bungalow, probe launched

As per officials of the Lonavala City police, the incident took place around 9.15 am at a privately owned bungalow located nearly two kilometres from the main Lonavala town.

An officer from the police station said a probe will be conducted to ascertain whether the swimming pool at the private bungalow had adequate safety measures in place before it was rented to tourists.

A two-year-old girl drowned in a swimming pool at a bungalow in Lonavala Sunday. The police said the girl’s family had come from Dombivli in Mumbai to the hill station in the Pune district for an outing.

The incident was reported to the Lonavala City police station by the girl’s father. The father told the police that around 9.15 am, some of them were having breakfast when they heard screams of some others from the swimming pool area. All the family members rushed to the swimming pool to find that the girl had fallen into the water and was unresponsive. She was rushed to a hospital in Lonavala where she was pronounced dead by the doctors.

“We have registered a case of accidental death pending a probe into the causes. An investigation has been launched into the sequence of events,” said inspector Sitaram Dubal, in charge of Lonavala City police station.

Earlier in the second week of July, a two-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool at a Lonavala bungalow a day before his and his twin sister’s birthday for which his family and relatives had gotten together. Two weeks later, on July 29, a 13-year-old boy died of electrocution at a bungalow in Lonavala after accidentally touching a light after coming out of a swimming pool.

Officials from Lonavala City police station said there were many bungalows in and around the neighbouring hill stations of Lonavala and Khandala that have swimming pools. The Lonavala Municipal Council had launched a survey of safety measures at swimming pools in the Lonavala area following the two incidents in July, a police officer said.

When contacted, deputy superintendent of police (Lonavala division) Satya Sai Karthik said, “We will be looking into the safety aspects of swimming pools in the area.”

First published on: 27-11-2022 at 05:46:18 pm
