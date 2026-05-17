2 years since Pune Porsche crash: ‘We are living each day in hope that we will get justice’

Pune Porsche crash victim Ashwini Koshta’s family has set up a foundation in her memory that provides food, clothes, and other essentials to underprivileged children.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
4 min readPuneMay 17, 2026 12:06 PM IST
GirlAshwini Koshta (second from left) with her family. (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)
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Ashwini Koshta was never going to be just the girl from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh. She wanted to explore and live to her full potential. “Thoda aage badhne ki uski ichcha thi (She wanted to move ahead). She was very hardworking, and we used to support her. She told me that she would go to Pune and, then, move to Singapore,” says Suresh Kumar Koshta, her father.

Ashwini Koshta, 24, a software engineer, was travelling back from a late-night dinner party with her friends in Kalyani Nagar on the night of May 18-19, 2024, when the infamous Porsche incident took place. Ashwini Koshta was riding pillion on the motorbike of Aneesh Awadhiya, her friend and colleague, when a Porsche driven by a drunk minor boy hit them. Ashwini Koshta died immediately, and Awadhiya also perished in the accident.

Suresh Koshta is “disappointed with the Supreme Court’s decision to grant bail to the father of the accused. The rest of the family of the minor is also out on bail. There is no certainty when the court case will begin.”

“According to me, a crime in which two people are killed by a speeding car being driven by a drunk person counts as a heinous crime. Hamari to beti chali gai (We have lost our daughter). Hum to mar mar ke do saal se ji rahe hai ki aaj ya kal humko nyaya milega (We are living each day for the last two years in the hope that we will get justice),” says Suresh Koshta. He wants a verdict that would provide a fitting closure to the horrific tragedy.

It has been two months since the Supreme Court instructed that the case be expedited, yet a trial has not begun. Suresh Koshta says that he has been waiting from the moment he lit his daughter’s pyre. He goes through the news of all hit-and-run cases. “There are a minimum of seven cases of road accidents reported in the Jabalpur newspapers every day,” he says.

The family has set up the Ashwini Kostha Memorial Foundation that provides food, clothes, and other essentials to underprivileged children. “I always asked Ashwini to work hard. I would tell her, ‘If you want to get ahead, mehnat karo’,” he says.

“She scored excellent marks in Class X and Class XII but had no time to celebrate. She was working towards the next milestone. I feel that I could not give anything to my daughter. Through the Foundation, we are giving things to impoverished children. Their blessings might ensure that she will have all happiness, peace, and prosperity in her next life,” adds Suresh Koshta. He is not the kind to seek funds for the Foundation, so he puts in an amount from his pension.

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Suresh Koshta recalls that his daughter had promised that they would party the day he retired. She died a month before that. “When children get a job, parents feel a sense of freedom. Now, the children can earn, enjoy, and live as they please. The tragedy happened just as Ashwini reached that stage,” he says. The proud father adds that Ashwini Koshta wanted to set up her own business. He had, as always, encouraged her to put in her best and assured her that he would be behind her 100 per cent.

Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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