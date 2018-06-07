2 workers die after earthmover bucket falls on them

Two labourers died on Tuesday morning after the bucket of an earthmover fell on them at the site of an under-construction housing project in Keshavnagar, Mundhwa. Police have identified the deceased as Mapanna Basappa Shakkargi (41) and Basavraj Shrimant Natikar (18), both natives of Karnataka who had been working on various construction sites in Pune from the past few months.

The incident took place about 10.30 am when the earthmover was being used to shift the excavated soil, said police. Suddenly, the bucket of the earthmover fell on the workers. They were rushed to a hospital, where they were declared dead, added an officer.

“We have registered an offence against contractors of the project for causing death due to negligence, and for not taking adequate safety measures,” said an officer from Mundhwa police station.

