scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, March 21, 2021
Latest news

2 senior Ammunition factory, Khadki officials awarded

The Director General of the OFB conferred the Ayudh Ratna award to Shirish Khare, General Manager, AFK for exemplary contribution towards innovation and excellence in the area of Defence production in the year 2020.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
March 21, 2021 5:00:21 am
Ordnance Factory BoardTwo senior officials from the Ammunition Factory, Khadki (AFK) received awards from the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) on the occasion of Ordnance Factory Day, which was marked on Thursday (Representational)

Two senior officials from the Ammunition Factory, Khadki (AFK) received awards from the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) on the occasion of Ordnance Factory Day, which was marked on Thursday.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

The Director General of the OFB conferred the Ayudh Ratna award to Shirish Khare, General Manager, AFK for exemplary contribution towards innovation and excellence in the area of Defence production in the year 2020.

Click here for more

The Ayudh Bhushan Award was conferred upon B. Rameshwar Rao, Additional General Manager, AFK for exemplary contribution towards innovation and excellence in Defence production in the Ordnance factories organisation. ens

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 20: Latest News

Advertisement