2 senior Ammunition factory, Khadki officials awarded

Two senior officials from the Ammunition Factory, Khadki (AFK) received awards from the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) on the occasion of Ordnance Factory Day, which was marked on Thursday.

The Director General of the OFB conferred the Ayudh Ratna award to Shirish Khare, General Manager, AFK for exemplary contribution towards innovation and excellence in the area of Defence production in the year 2020.



The Ayudh Bhushan Award was conferred upon B. Rameshwar Rao, Additional General Manager, AFK for exemplary contribution towards innovation and excellence in Defence production in the Ordnance factories organisation. ens