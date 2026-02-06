2 Pune truck accidents: 70-year-old killed while returning from gurdwara; hit-and-run claims life in Handewadi

Two motorcyclists were killed In two separate road accidents in Pune on Thursday (Representational image)

In two separate road accidents in Pune, a 70-year-old man returning after offering prayers at a gurdwara was fatally knocked down by a truck on the Race Course Road, while a 38-year-old man lost his life after being hit by another truck at Handewadi on Thursday, the police said.

The first accident occurred near the Empress Garden on the Race Course Road at 5.10 pm, and the police have identified the deceased as Hatjindersingh Amarsingh Makkar, a resident of Citadel Society on the B T Kawade Road in Ghorpadi.

According to the police, the victim, as per his daily routine, had gone to the gurdwara and was returning when a truck collided with his two-wheeler near the Empress Garden.