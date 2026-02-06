2 Pune truck accidents: 70-year-old killed while returning from gurdwara; hit-and-run claims life in Handewadi

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
In two separate road accidents in Pune, a 70-year-old man returning after offering prayers at a gurdwara was fatally knocked down by a truck on the Race Course Road, while a 38-year-old man lost his life after being hit by another truck at Handewadi on Thursday, the police said.
The first accident occurred near the Empress Garden on the Race Course Road at 5.10 pm, and the police have identified the deceased as Hatjindersingh Amarsingh Makkar, a resident of Citadel Society on the B T Kawade Road in Ghorpadi.
According to the police, the victim, as per his daily routine, had gone to the gurdwara and was returning when a truck collided with his two-wheeler near the Empress Garden.
Assistant Sub-Inspector Sampat Auchare said, “The truck driver immediately called the 108 helpline number. He also called the victim’s son over the phone and informed him about the incident. The victim was taken to a hospital, but he died of severe injuries”.
The police have booked the truck driver on charges of negligence, under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 106 (1), 281, 324 (4), and sections of the Motor Vehicle Act, based on the complaint of the deceased’s son, Tigenderjeet Makkar, at the Wanavdi police station.
In the second incident, a speeding truck knocked down a motorcyclist at Handewadi, around 11.30 am on Thursday.
The police have identified the deceased as Azam Abdulrauf Khan, a resident of Kondhwa.
The police said that after hitting the victim from the rear, the truck did not stop at the accident spot.
The police at Fursungi station have booked the unidentified truck driver under BNS sections 106 and 281, and various sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.
