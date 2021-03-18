scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 17, 2021
2 Pune Kabbadi players killed in road accident at Bijapur

As per preliminary information, the Kabaddi team was on its way to a tournament on Wednesday morning when it met with the accident.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
March 18, 2021 1:58:24 am
The SUV in which the team was travelling was involved in a collision with a truck, officers said. (Representational)

Two Kabaddi players from Indapur taluka in Pune were killed and two more were critically injured in a car accident in Bijapur on Wednesday, Member of Parliament Supriya Sule tweeted.

Sule’s tweet in Marathi read, “The vehicle of Maharana Kabaddi team from Kalamb in Indapur met with an accident in Bijapur in which two talented Kabaddi players Sohel Sayyed and Mahadev Awate lost their lives while two more were critically injured. We stand with their family members and pay our respects to the deceased. We also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Personnel from Pune Rural Police have spoken to police officers in Bijapur for making the necessary arrangements. The SUV in which the team was travelling was involved in a collision with a truck, officers said.

