scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

2 minors among five held for ‘threatening woman’ at JM Corner

An FIR was lodged at the Shivajinagar police station under sections 506 (2), 504, 143, 147, 149 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Indian Arms Act.

The incident took place on Thursday, when the accused allegedly threatened to kill the woman. (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
2 minors among five held for ‘threatening woman’ at JM Corner
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Pune city Police has arrested three youngsters and detained two minor boys for allegedly threatening a woman, who was selling food items at J M Corner in Shivajinagar, with sharp weapons.

The incident took place on Thursday, when the accused allegedly threatened to kill the woman.

An FIR was lodged at the Shivajinagar police station under sections 506 (2), 504, 143, 147, 149 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Indian Arms Act.

More from Pune

During the investigation, police checked the videos captured by CCTV cameras near the crime scene and some other locations. Police identified the accused from these videos and nabbed them on Friday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
China’s Covid surge threatens villagers as Lunar New Year approaches
China’s Covid surge threatens villagers as Lunar New Year approaches
We gave ChatGPT and You.com top Google searches, this is what we got
We gave ChatGPT and You.com top Google searches, this is what we got
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Demonetisation verdict, M...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Demonetisation verdict, M...
One Shahid Afridi press conference that BCCI and chairman of selectors Ch...
One Shahid Afridi press conference that BCCI and chairman of selectors Ch...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-01-2023 at 23:52 IST
Next Story

Man cheated of Rs 19.7 lakh in bid to buy Bitcoin, one held

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close