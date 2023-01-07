2 minors among five held for ‘threatening woman’ at JM Corner

Pune city Police has arrested three youngsters and detained two minor boys for allegedly threatening a woman, who was selling food items at J M Corner in Shivajinagar, with sharp weapons.

The incident took place on Thursday, when the accused allegedly threatened to kill the woman.

An FIR was lodged at the Shivajinagar police station under sections 506 (2), 504, 143, 147, 149 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Indian Arms Act.

During the investigation, police checked the videos captured by CCTV cameras near the crime scene and some other locations. Police identified the accused from these videos and nabbed them on Friday.