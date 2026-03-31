2 minor girls picked up in police raid at Budhwar Peth released by CWC

Two of four minor schoolgirls picked up during a police raid in the city’s redlight area at Budhwar Peth in February and subsequently placed in institutional care were released by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on Monday, an official communique from the National Network of Sex Workers (NNSW) said.

In the communique, NNSW president (Maharashtra) Renuka Kale expressed gratitude to the media for highlighting the issue. “Accurate and impactful reporting of the fact-finding committee’s concerns has made a meaningful difference. As a positive outcome, the CWC on Monday released two school-going girls to their mother. The mother has arranged for stay at a rented room near Budhwar Peth, with the rental agreement in her name. We remain hopeful that the two other girls will also be reunited with their mother and sister soon,” Kale said.