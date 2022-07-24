2 killed as bus hits bike; driver held

TWO PERSONS were killed when a private bus hit their bike on Hinjewadi Maan road on Friday. The police have arrested the driver who had fled the scene.

Police have identified the deceased as Shivkumar Suresh Yadav (28), who was riding the bike and his brother-in-law Anand Siyaram Yadav (33), who was riding pillion. Both were employed at a construction site and were on their way home on the evening of July 22 when the accident took place.

Around 5.30pm, when they were on the road connecting the Phase 3 of the Hinjewadi Information Technology Park to Maan village, they were hit by a speeding bus from behind. The two fell off the vehicle due to the impact and were fatally injured.

Assistant Inspector Ravindra Mudal, who is investigating the case, said, “The driver of the private bus, which did not have any passengers at the time, fled from the spot. We arrested him later.”