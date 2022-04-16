2 killed as auto rickshaw overturns in Khandala

Two PEOPLE were killed and one was injured after an auto rickshaw overturned in Khandala ghat on the old Pune-Mumbai Expressway in the early hours of Friday.

Police have identified the deceased as Machhindra Sambhaji Kale and Balaji Vijendra Rao, both residents of Neral.

Police said Kale, Rao and one Ganesh Chavan were going towards Khopoli in the auto rickshaw. Around 4 am, the vehicle overturned. Kale and Rao received severe injuries, causing their death. Chavan, too, was injured and was admitted to a hospital for further treatment.