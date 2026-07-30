2 injured as speeding car uproots tree in Pune, drunk driving suspected

The mangled remains of the car (left); the tree that got uprooted under the impact of the crash (right). (Express photo/Special arrangement)

A speeding car lost control and crashed into a roadside tree in Pune early on Thursday, leaving two occupants of the vehicle, including its driver, injured.

The tree got uprooted under the impact of the collision, the police said.

According to preliminary reports, the car driver was suspected to be under the influence of liquor.

“Prima facie, it appeared that the 20-year-old driver was drunk. There were liquor bottles in the car. The car was badly damaged in the accident,” said Kamlesh Chowdhary, Pune fire brigade officer.

Fire Brigade teams led by Chowdhary rushed to the accident scene in the Sangamwadi area.