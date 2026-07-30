2 injured as speeding car uproots tree in Pune, drunk driving suspected

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A speeding car lost control and crashed into a roadside tree in Pune early on Thursday, leaving two occupants of the vehicle, including its driver, injured.
The tree got uprooted under the impact of the collision, the police said.
According to preliminary reports, the car driver was suspected to be under the influence of liquor.
“Prima facie, it appeared that the 20-year-old driver was drunk. There were liquor bottles in the car. The car was badly damaged in the accident,” said Kamlesh Chowdhary, Pune fire brigade officer.
Fire Brigade teams led by Chowdhary rushed to the accident scene in the Sangamwadi area.
“There were two people in the car. Teams of firemen and police, along with residents, removed the injured people from the car and took them to a hospital,” said Chowdhary.
The officials at Lakshmi Nagar police station have launched an investigation.