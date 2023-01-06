scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

2 held with Mephedrone worth Rs 20L

The accused were identified as Afzal Inam Nadaf (26) and Arjun Vishnu Jadhav (32) from Solapur and Lonavala, respectively.

On searching, police recovered 100.38 gram of Mephedrone, estimated to be worth Rs 20,12,600, from their possession. (Representational/File)
2 held with Mephedrone worth Rs 20L
The Pune City Police’s Crime branch has arrested two people and seized Mephedrone worth Rs 20 lakh from their possession.

The accused were identified as Afzal Inam Nadaf (26) and Arjun Vishnu Jadhav (32) from Solapur and Lonavala, respectively.

Acting on a tip-off, Manojkumar Salunkhe and Maruti Pardhi from the Anti-Narcotics Cell along with a Crime Branch team headed by Senior Inspector Vinayak Gaikwad and Assistant Inspector Lakshman Dhengale laid a trap and nabbed the two accused from near Sangamwadi Bridge on Wednesday.

On searching, police recovered 100.38 gram of Mephedrone, estimated to be worth Rs 20,12,600, from their possession. An FIR was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Yerwada police station.

More from Pune

It was revealed during investigation that the accused had procured the contraband from drug peddlers in Mumbai’s Santacruz. Further investigation is on. ENS

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-01-2023 at 05:06 IST
CBI freezes 50 ‘fake’ bank accounts in Birbhum district

