2 from Pune region among 6 more Omicron cases in Maharashtra

Two persons — one from Pimpri-Chinchwad and another from Pune rural — were among six new patients detected with Omicron variant of SARS-CoV2 virus on Sunday. Till date, a total of 54 patients infected with Omicron virus have been reported in the state.

A 5-year-old boy, who is a close contact of Dubai travellers from Junnar in Pune district, has been diagnosed with Omicron variant. The patient is asymptomatic, officials said.

Similarly, Omicron variant has been found in a 46-year-old man having history of travel to Middle East from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area. The patient has mild symptoms and is currently admitted at a private hospital. His vaccination is complete.

Four patients in Mumbai have been identified from airport screening. One of these patients is from Mumbai while two patients are from Karnataka and one is from Aurangabad, Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said.

Two had a travel history to Tanzania and the other two to England. All four are fully vaccinated and asymptomatic. All are currently in isolation at Seven Hills Hospital, Mumbai. Two of the patients are women.