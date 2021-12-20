scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, December 19, 2021
MUST READ

2 from Pune region among 6 more Omicron cases in Maharashtra

A 5-year-old boy, who is a close contact of Dubai travellers from Junnar in Pune district, has been diagnosed with Omicron variant. The patient is asymptomatic, officials said.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
December 20, 2021 2:34:38 am
Omicron variant has been found in a 46-year-old man having history of travel to Middle East from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area.

Two persons — one from Pimpri-Chinchwad and another from Pune rural — were among six new patients detected with Omicron variant of SARS-CoV2 virus on Sunday. Till date, a total of 54 patients infected with Omicron virus have been reported in the state.

A 5-year-old boy, who is a close contact of Dubai travellers from Junnar in Pune district, has been diagnosed with Omicron variant. The patient is asymptomatic, officials said.

Similarly, Omicron variant has been found in a 46-year-old man having history of travel to Middle East from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area. The patient has mild symptoms and is currently admitted at a private hospital. His vaccination is complete.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Four patients in Mumbai have been identified from airport screening. One of these patients is from Mumbai while two patients are from Karnataka and one is from Aurangabad, Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said.

More from Pune

Two had a travel history to Tanzania and the other two to England. All four are fully vaccinated and asymptomatic. All are currently in isolation at Seven Hills Hospital, Mumbai. Two of the patients are women.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 19: Latest News

Advertisement