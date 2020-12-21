scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, December 21, 2020
Top news

2 from Himachal held in Pune with 34 kgs of charas worth Rs 1 cr

A trap was laid on Saturday and 34 kilograms of charas worth Rs 1 crore was seized, said Sadanand Wayse-Patil.

By: PTI | Pune | December 21, 2020 9:50:18 pm

Two people from Himachal Pradesh were held at Pune railway station allegedly with charas worth Rs 1 crore in the illicit market, police Monday said.

Acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid on Saturday and 34 kilograms of charas worth Rs 1 crore was seized, said Sadanand Wayse-Patil, Superintendent of Railway Police, Pune.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

“We have found that the duo planned to send 22 kilograms of charas to Mumbai, and 5 kilograms each to Goa and Bengaluru. The rest 2 kilograms was to be supplied in Pune. The two have been charged under NDPS Act and remanded in police custody till January 2,” he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 21: Latest News

Advertisement