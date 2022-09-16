2 friends die within hours of each other: ‘With daughter’s death, I have lost my support system’

Akanksha Gaikwad’s family remembers her as a diligent and ambitious woman who wanted to share family responsibility and truly valued her friendship with Sanika Bhagwat, her best friend from childhood.

In the first suspected case of death by suicide Tuesday at 6.30 pm, Sanika (19), a student of an animation course, was found hanging from a sari in her house in Shewalewadi, Hadapsar. One of Sanika’s relatives went to Akanksha’s house — 500 metres away — to inform her about the incident. At the time, Akanksha (19) was attending her tuition class. So her parents took her from the coaching class and brought her to Sanika’s house.

“We could see Akanksha was in deep shock. She was in tears and kept asking why Sanika left her and that she, too, would accompany her. Little did we know that she would take the extreme step,” says Akanksha’s father Audumbar, who works for a credit society. “We were constantly with Akanksha. We don’t know when she left the flat and how she went to the terrace,” he adds.

Police probe suggests that when Sanika’s body was being taken to the ambulance, Akanksha jumped to death from the fifth floor of a building at 7.30 pm. Police say they have not found a suicide note nor been able to ascertain why Sanika took the extreme step.

A senior police officer said they have started speaking to the family members of the two women and other close contacts and said the phones of the two deceased will also be examined. Akanksha is survived by her father, mother and younger brother. Sanika, too, is survived by her father, who works for a private firm, mother and younger brother.

Audumbar says, “We don’t know how we will cope with the loss of a loving daughter. And not knowing the reason really worsens the pain. We can see Akanksha’s was in a state of deep shock due to Sanika’s death. But what was the reason behind Sanika’s death is unknown. I hope the police will find out and give us some closure.”

Akanksha was in the second year of her bacherlor degree in commerce and was preparing for a Chartered Accountant (CA) foundation course.

Advertisement

Audumbar says, “Akanksha was diligent about her studies, doing all chores at home, about taking care of her younger brother. If she did something, we used to be sure it would be perfect. Akanksha was born with a congenital heart issue and had to undergo a surgery at the age of eight. She used to tell me that after completing her education, she would start helping in sharing the financial responsibility of the family and would also take care of her brother’s education. She used to say that after she started earning, she would want to go a foreign trip with Sanika. She really valued her friendship with Sanika. The two studied together most years of their school and junior college and remained best friends even after they chose different degree courses.”

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

A relative of Sanika’s family, who did not wish to be named, says, “Her family is grieving. The police are speaking to them. We hope the police investigate the reason and help us understand what has happened.”

Advertisement

Audumbar says, “In the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, I and my wife had to be hospitalised. Akanksha also tested positive but recovered at home. I suffered from very severe post-Covid fatigue and breathing issues. After recovery, when I joined work, I was still facing breathing issues. Akanksha accompanied me to work for 15 days till I had fully recovered. With her death, I have lost my support system.”