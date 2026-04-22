2 female students from Nashik pre-military training centre selected for NDA

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Two students from the state government run Pre-Military Training Institute for girls in Nashik have secured the final selection for the National Defence Academy (NDA). Jia Sachin Karpe and Samruddhi Pravin Ingle achieved the second and fifteenth rank respectively, according to a press release shared by Maharashtra’s School Education Minister Dada Bhuse. Considering that only 19 girls are selected for the NDA from across the entire country, the success achieved by this Nashik-based centre is significant.
Established in Nashik on June 18, 2023, through an initiative by the Government of Maharashtra, the girl’s Pre-Military Training Institute was conceived with the specific objective of providing girls from the state with opportunities to serve as officers in the defense forces.
The institute offers a specialised two-year training curriculum to students in class 11 and 12. A noteworthy aspect is that this is the very first centre in the country dedicated to providing pre-recruitment training for girls aspiring to join the NDA, said the press release.
The institute was inaugurated by then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Then Deputy Chief Minister late Ajit Pawar had said that Maharashtra had a legacy of woman power during the inauguration.
Extending his congratulations, Bhuse said that both students achieved this success through a combination of hard work, disciplined training, and high-quality guidance.
Last year, Hansika Tillu, a student from the institute, had secured admission to the NDA. Bhuse expressed his confidence that this centre in Nashik will continue to inspire an increasing number of female students in the future to become officers in the armed forces.