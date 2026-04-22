2 female students from Nashik pre-military training centre selected for NDA

Two students from the state government run Pre-Military Training Institute for girls in Nashik have secured the final selection for the National Defence Academy (NDA). Jia Sachin Karpe and Samruddhi Pravin Ingle achieved the second and fifteenth rank respectively, according to a press release shared by Maharashtra’s School Education Minister Dada Bhuse. Considering that only 19 girls are selected for the NDA from across the entire country, the success achieved by this Nashik-based centre is significant.

Established in Nashik on June 18, 2023, through an initiative by the Government of Maharashtra, the girl’s Pre-Military Training Institute was conceived with the specific objective of providing girls from the state with opportunities to serve as officers in the defense forces.