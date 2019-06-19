Pune: 2-day Sangeet Mahotsav from June 22

Written by Vaishali P

Advertising

ORGANISED by the Suhana Basant Foundation, the second season of annual classical music festival ‘Sitar Nawaz Ustad Bale Khan Sangeet Mahotsav’ will be held on June 22 and 23 at Smt Shakuntala Jagannath Shetty Auditorium, Erandwane, from 5 pm.

Distinguished artists like Pt Anand Bhate, Pt Jayteerth Mevundi, Ustad Rafique Khan, Ustad Arshad Ali Khan, Ustad Sarwar Hussain, Pt Ravindra Yavagal, Vidushi Gauri Pathare, Mohasin Khan and Tejas Upadhye will perform at the two-day event.

This year Ustad Faiyaz Hussain Khan and Ustad Usman Khan will be guests of honour at the programme.

Advertising

“We established our foundation three years back and hope to continue our work by providing a platform to budding artists,” said Rais Bale Khan, President of Suhana Basant Foundation. Khan said they were expecting around 600-700 people for the event.

Passes for the two-day festival are available at Mirajkar Musicals at Laxmi Road, Eureka Science Centre Sadashiv Peth, Navdikar Musicals at Kothrud, Chintamani Medicine Shoppee at Baner-Pashan Link Road.

Established in October 2016, Suhana Basant Foundation is a non-profit organisation dedicated to the cause of music, culture and talent. The foundation aims to create a platform to help artists showcase their talent.