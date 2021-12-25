2-day course on patents in Life Sciences in January

CSIR – National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) has invited applications from students and researchers for its two-day Advance Certificate Course in Life Sciences Patents.

Students who have completed Masters in Science, Pharmacy, Engineering or Technology, or Bachelors in Engineering or Technology with prior knowledge of patents and related processes are eligible to apply. The course, with an intake capacity of 25, will be held on January 20-21,

2022.

The course will cover intellectual property in Life Sciences, patentable and non-patentable matters, searching matter and information related to Life Sciences within patent database, National Biodiversity rules, international deposition of biological materials, case laws with respect to patentable subject,

patentability, and disclosure requirements.

Interested candidates can send in online applications on https://www.ncl-india.org/files/SDP/Default.aspx or email on ncl.sdtc@ncl.res.in.