Pune: 2 cops suspended for ‘dereliction of duty’

Two policemen on patrol duty, attached to Chatushrungi police station in the city, were placed under suspension pending inquiry for “dereliction of duty”, after security camera footage prima facie showed that they allowed suspected burglars to flee while attending a call from Aundh area in the early hours of Monday.

A police official said that security camera footage shows the two policemen coming to the gate of a residential complex on their service two-wheeler. One policeman, who is riding the bike, is seen turning back after seeing some suspected burglars coming out of the gate, leaving the other one behind. The second policeman, who reportedly had his service firearm, did not use it.

A senior police official said the two policemen on patrol duty reached the entry gate of the residential society after getting information about a burglary, and a scuffle between the burglars and a security guard. The burglars managed to flee the scene with the stolen valuables and came out of the main gate, brandishing a knife.

While one policeman was placed under suspension for leaving his colleague behind, the second one is facing action for not using the firearm and letting the burglars get away. The officer confirmed that the two policemen have been suspended and will face an internal inquiry on charges of dereliction of duty.

