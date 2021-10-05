2 cops from Pune Rural Police held in graft cases

The Pune unit of the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested two policemen attached to Baramati and Shirur police stations of Pune Rural Police in separate cases of bribery.

ACB has identified one of the accused cops as Assistant Sub-Inspector Sandipan Abhiman Mali (56) of Baramati city police station. According to the ACB, a 42-year-old man lodged the complaint against Mali in this case.

According to the ACB, the complainant’s wife had filed a case of illegal money lending at the police station against a person from Phaltan. Mali allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh from the complainant for investigating the case and filing a chargesheet in his wife’s favour.

But the complainant approached the ACB office. After verifying his complaint, ACB Pune team laid a trap and nabbed Mali for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 on Sunday.

In another incident, ACB arrested police constable Karansingh Jarwal for allegedly accepting a bribe for not naming a person in a theft case. Jarwal is attached to the Shirur police station.

According to the ACB, an offence of JCB machine theft was lodged at the Shirur police station. The person who committed the theft had later sold the JCB machine to a man in January this year.

Jarwal demanded Rs 50,000 bribe from this man for not naming him in the theft case. After negotiations, Jarwal reduced the bribe amount to Rs 20,000.

On receiving a complaint in this case, ACB sleuths confirmed that Jarwal had demanded a bribe and he was arrested on charges of corruption.