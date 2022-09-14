2 cops among 3 booked for abetment to suicide

Three persons, including two officers of Pune City Police, were booked for abetment after a 50-year-old man allegedly ended his life on Monday following ‘harassment’ over a defaulted loan taken by his friend for which he was named as a guarantor.

In a suspected case of suicide, Rajendra Raut (50) was found hanging at his house in the wee hours of Monday. Officials from Samarth police station said a suicide note was found which is believed to have been written by him.

“In the note, he has cited harassment over a loan taken by his friend Kiran Bhatlawande, which he defaulted on, as the reason for his death. For this loan, Raut was a guarantor,” said Assistant Inspector Sanjay Mali, who is probing the case.

Assistant Inspector Mali said an FIR was later registered at Samarth police station by Raut’s daughter in which she has named two officers at the police station — assistant sub-inspector Bhagyawan Kadam and constable Sachin Barkade.

The two have been booked for abetment to suicide along with Bhatlawande.