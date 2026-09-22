2 CAs booked for tax evasion by illegally sending Rs 4,427 crores abroad through shell companies

Pune city police have booked two chartered accountants (CA) and others for allegedly evading government tax by making forged documents of shell companies to the Income Tax department, to remit about Rs 4,427 crores of rupees abroad illegally in the last four years.

An Income Tax department officer Tanmayee Desai lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Yewalewadi police station on Sunday.

Police said the accused chartered accountants are residents of Kondhwa and run an accounting and tax consultancy firm in Pune.

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According to the police, a company or a business entity requires a “Form 15 CB” document for sending money abroad, if the payment is taxable in India and the aggregate amount exceeds Rs 5 lakhs in a financial year.