2 CAs booked for tax evasion by illegally sending Rs 4,427 crores abroad through shell companies

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Pune city police have booked two chartered accountants (CA) and others for allegedly evading government tax by making forged documents of shell companies to the Income Tax department, to remit about Rs 4,427 crores of rupees abroad illegally in the last four years.
An Income Tax department officer Tanmayee Desai lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Yewalewadi police station on Sunday.
Police said the accused chartered accountants are residents of Kondhwa and run an accounting and tax consultancy firm in Pune.
According to the police, a company or a business entity requires a “Form 15 CB” document for sending money abroad, if the payment is taxable in India and the aggregate amount exceeds Rs 5 lakhs in a financial year.
As per a press release issued today, the two chartered accountants allegedly conspired with other accused for not checking any transactions of the shell companies with them, and further illegally issued “Form 15 CB” to these bogus companies for sending money abroad during the financial years 2022–23, 2023–24, 2024–25, and 2025–26.
It is alleged that the accused were not authorised to issue Form 15 CB. But still they illegally prepared the Form 15 CB certificates and uploaded them on Income Tax portal, and for the benefit of three companies, allegedly sent Rs 4427,92,44,408 abroad, thus cheating the government by evading taxes on this amount, the press release stated.
Police have booked the accused chartered accountants under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 318(4) (cheating), 234 (issuing or signing false certificates), 229 (giving false evidence), 3(5).
No arrest has been made yet in this case. Assistant police inspector Chetan More of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Pune city police is investigating the case.