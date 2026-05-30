‘We don’t know how we will survive’: 10, including 2 brothers dead in Pimpri-Chinchwad hooch tragedy

As many as 10 persons have died after consuming “toxic liquor” in the Phugewadi-Dapodi areas of Pimpri-Chinchwad under Pune district in the last two to three days. The Pimpri-Chinchwad police said four persons have been arrested in the case till evening and more arrests were likely. Though the police have released the list of 10 deceased, they said they are verifying if one more death that also occured was due to spurious hooch, which would take the toll up to 11.

“At YCM hospital, some were brought dead, and some died a few hours after being admitted. So far, six have died, and three are undergoing treatment,” Dr Rajendra Wable, Dean, YCM Hospital and Medical College, told The Indian Express.

Dr Wable further said, “As of now, it appears to be a case of “poisoning” because of alcohol and some additives in it. The methanol content in the country-made liquor in its pure form can prove dangerous when consumed. It seems the spurious liquor was mixed with other contents by accident or by design.”

The viscera of the deceased have been sent for chemical analysis. “Only after receiving the chemical analysis report, we will come to know the exact cause of death,” Dr Wable said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sandeep Atole said, “The toll may go up as some of those admitted to the hospitals are in serious condition.”

Atole said the liquor was reportedly brought from Urli Kanchan and mixed with some other content in the Khadki area. “Our investigation is underway,” he added.

The dead include: Pandurang Phuge (57), Vijay Rathod (31), Rajendra Rathod (34), Rajesh Rajput (51), Akbar Pathan (48), Anand Desai (53), Anand Nikalje (70), Akshay Avasarmal (28), Sachin Netke, Bhimanna Nagral (27), Surrappa Bangari (55).

2 brothers dead

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Vijay and Rajendra Rathod are brothers who lived in the same house. They are survived by their wives and two kids each. They lived in the Sanjay Nagar area of Phugewadi.

Speaking to this paper, Sarika Vijay Rathod said, “Both my husband and brother-in-law used to drink liquor. The day before yesterday, my husband went to work. He worked in a chemical unit. He called me on my cellphone and told me that he was feeling uneasy and there were blisters on his arm. I sent my brother, who admitted him to the Cantonment Hospital in Khadki, where he passed away yesterday (Thursday).”

Sangeeta Rathod said, “My husband (Rajendra Rathod) returned home on Wednesday, had dinner, and slept. But he did not wake up in the morning. We admitted him to Khadki hospital, where he was declared dead.”

Both women grieved that they had lost the pillars of their home. “We are living in a rented house. We have no savings. As of now, we don’t have a single penny with us. We don’t know how we will survive. Both the brothers were the only earning members,” Sangeeta and Sarika Rathod said. Their father-in-law was rushed to YCM hospital this afternoon as he too complained of uneasiness.

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A little distance away, Usha Netke, who lost her brother Sachin Netke, said, “My brother slept off yesterday around 10 pm. He got up around midnight and was sweating profusely. After a while, he dozed off. He didn’t get up in the morning. We admitted him to YCM hospital, where he was declared dead.”

Sunita Ghodke, another sister of Sachin Netke, said there are two to three illicit liquor dens in the Phugewadi area. “They operate brazenly. The police take action against them. After a few days, they again start operating.”

DCP Atole said the police have been taking action against the illicit liquor dens in the Phugewadi area. “We have been regularly taking action against the illicit liquor dens in the Phugewadi area… We have also made a few arrests in the past,” the officer added.

Local corporators Sanjay Kate said,”Of the total dead, there are at least two from Dapodi area, rest are from Phugewadi area. As per my information, at least 15 persons have been admitted to various hospitals. Some of them are in serious condition and therefore the toll may go up.”