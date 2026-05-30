‘We don’t know how we will survive’: 10, including 2 brothers dead in Pimpri-Chinchwad hooch tragedy

Grieving family say illicit liquor dens operate brazenly in Phugewadi area, cops say they keep taking action

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
4 min readPuneMay 30, 2026 09:29 AM IST
hooch tragedyDCP Atole said the police have been taking action against the illicit liquor dens in the Phugewadi area. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)
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As many as 10 persons have died after consuming “toxic liquor” in the Phugewadi-Dapodi areas of Pimpri-Chinchwad under Pune district in the last two to three days. The Pimpri-Chinchwad police said four persons have been arrested in the case till evening and more arrests were likely. Though the police have released the list of 10 deceased, they said they are verifying if one more death that also occured was due to spurious hooch, which would take the toll up to 11.

“At YCM hospital, some were brought dead, and some died a few hours after being admitted. So far, six have died, and three are undergoing treatment,” Dr Rajendra Wable, Dean, YCM Hospital and Medical College, told The Indian Express.

Dr Wable further said, “As of now, it appears to be a case of “poisoning” because of alcohol and some additives in it. The methanol content in the country-made liquor in its pure form can prove dangerous when consumed. It seems the spurious liquor was mixed with other contents by accident or by design.”

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The viscera of the deceased have been sent for chemical analysis. “Only after receiving the chemical analysis report, we will come to know the exact cause of death,” Dr Wable said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sandeep Atole said, “The toll may go up as some of those admitted to the hospitals are in serious condition.”

Atole said the liquor was reportedly brought from Urli Kanchan and mixed with some other content in the Khadki area. “Our investigation is underway,” he added.

The dead include: Pandurang Phuge (57), Vijay Rathod (31), Rajendra Rathod (34), Rajesh Rajput (51), Akbar Pathan (48), Anand Desai (53), Anand Nikalje (70), Akshay Avasarmal (28), Sachin Netke, Bhimanna Nagral (27), Surrappa Bangari (55).

2 brothers dead

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Vijay and Rajendra Rathod are brothers who lived in the same house. They are survived by their wives and two kids each. They lived in the Sanjay Nagar area of Phugewadi.

Speaking to this paper, Sarika Vijay Rathod said, “Both my husband and brother-in-law used to drink liquor. The day before yesterday, my husband went to work. He worked in a chemical unit. He called me on my cellphone and told me that he was feeling uneasy and there were blisters on his arm. I sent my brother, who admitted him to the Cantonment Hospital in Khadki, where he passed away yesterday (Thursday).”

Sangeeta Rathod said, “My husband (Rajendra Rathod) returned home on Wednesday, had dinner, and slept. But he did not wake up in the morning. We admitted him to Khadki hospital, where he was declared dead.”

Both women grieved that they had lost the pillars of their home. “We are living in a rented house. We have no savings. As of now, we don’t have a single penny with us. We don’t know how we will survive. Both the brothers were the only earning members,” Sangeeta and Sarika Rathod said. Their father-in-law was rushed to YCM hospital this afternoon as he too complained of uneasiness.

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A little distance away, Usha Netke, who lost her brother Sachin Netke, said, “My brother slept off yesterday around 10 pm. He got up around midnight and was sweating profusely. After a while, he dozed off. He didn’t get up in the morning. We admitted him to YCM hospital, where he was declared dead.”

Sunita Ghodke, another sister of Sachin Netke, said there are two to three illicit liquor dens in the Phugewadi area. “They operate brazenly. The police take action against them. After a few days, they again start operating.”

DCP Atole said the police have been taking action against the illicit liquor dens in the Phugewadi area. “We have been regularly taking action against the illicit liquor dens in the Phugewadi area… We have also made a few arrests in the past,” the officer added.

Local corporators Sanjay Kate said,”Of the total dead, there are at least two from Dapodi area, rest are from Phugewadi area. As per my information, at least 15 persons have been admitted to various hospitals. Some of them are in serious condition and therefore the toll may go up.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

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