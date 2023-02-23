Maharashtra State Council of Examination Commissioner Shailaja Darade, brother booked in teacher recruitment racket

The Pune police have lodged a case against Maharashtra State Council of Examination Commissioner Shailaja Darade and her brother Dadasaheb Darade for allegedly cheating about 45 people to the tune of lakhs of rupees in a teacher recruitment racket.

The first information report (FIR) in the case was lodged at Pune’s Hadapsar police station on Wednesday by Popat Suryavanshi (50), a resident of Atpadi in Sangli district.

As per the FIR, Dadasaheb told Suryavanshi that Shailaja was an officer in the education department and allegedly took Rs 27 lakh in cash from him after assuring him that two of his family members would be recruited as government teachers. When the recruitment failed to materialise, Suryavanshi demanded the money back. However, the accused did not return the money, the police said.

According to the police, apart from Suryavanshi, the accused allegedly cheated 44 more people in a similar fashion. The accused were booked under sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Assistant Police Inspector Chetan Thorbole of Hadapsar police station is investigating the case.