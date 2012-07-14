2 booked for duping bank of Rs 19 lakh

The city police have booked two persons in a cheating case that came to light more than a year after it took place.

It was found that two persons allegedly forged two cheques amounting to Rs 19.97 lakh sent by one private company to other. The cheques were deposited at two banks in Pune and the amount was withdrawn in Hyderabad.

The incident took place in March 2011. Nandkishor Sopan Bhosale (47) lodged the complaint in this case at the Yerawada police station. The complaint is registered against two persons identified as Saifulla A and Mohammed Kaisar Shaikh. Bhosale is manager at Bank of India,Deccan Gymkhana.

Police said Tata Autocomp Systems Limited had issued two cheques in favour of Component India Private Limited company. One cheque amounted to Rs 9,97,664 and the one of Rs 9,99,139. The cheques were despatched by Tata Autocomp Systems Limited company by post. However,before the cheques could reach Component India Private Limited company,they landed into the hands of Saifulla and Shaikh.

Police said the duo forged the cheques by changing the names on it. The did it by pasting small tapes carrying their names on the cheques. They then deposited the cheques at HDFC Bank,Kalyani Nagar,in March 2011. The cheques came to Bank of India,Deccan Gymkhana for clearance. Later,the fraudsters withdrew the money from an HDFC branch in Hyderabad.

When the fraud came to light,the bank first approached Deccan police station. But the complaint was registered at the Yerawada police station as the cheques were deposited at HDFC Bank,Kalyani Nagar.

It is a case of clever forgery. The banks and companies came to know about it late,may be during audit. Investigation is on and it is yet to be known how the fraudsters managed to get the cheques sent by one company to another by post, said senior inspector Manohar Joshi of Deccan police station.

