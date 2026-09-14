2 booked for ‘Aamdar’ logo on car

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Pimpri Chinchwad police launched a search for persons selling fake “Members of Maharashtra’s Legislative Assembly (MLA)” car stickers, several of which were found on multiple four-wheelers.
Traffic police in Pimpri Chinchwad intercepted a Fortuner car on the evening of September 10 near Kaspate Wasti in Wakad.
Cops found a sticker on the car, which had a “circular logo” with an “Ashok Stambh” image and the words “Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Sadasya” and “Aamdar (MLA)” on it.
Cops questioned the car driver and asked if he was linked to any MLA. A probe revealed that neither the driver nor the car owner were associated or belonged to any MLA’s family.
Based on a complaint filed by traffic police, a first information report (FIR) was lodged against the Fortuner car driver Bapu Dhere of Bhosari and owner Rohan Kate of Pimple Saudagar.
Police booked the two accused under section 205 (Wearing garb or carrying a token used by a public servant with fraudulent intent) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), sections of Central Motor Vehicle Rules and the Motor Vehicle Act.
The police found more vehicles in Pimpri Chinchwad area with similar fake stickers.
Senior police inspector Vitthal Salunkhe of Wakad police station said, “We have got clues about people making and selling such MLA stickers fraudulently to citizens. They will be traced and arrested.”
A similar offence was lodged at Bhosari police station against a contractor, Wasim Ahmad Abdul Jalil Aland of Hadapsar, and another p[erson ,Hitendra Ashok Kawade of Ghorpadi. for putting a fake MLA logo on their BMW car. Constable Santosh Nichit of traffic police lodged the FIR against them on Sunday after intercepting the BMW car near Hotel Shauryawada in Bhosari area around 2 pm.
Another FIR was lodged at Pimpri police station against a businessman, Yuvraj Babar of Kasarwadi, for putting a fake MLA logo on his car. THe vehicle was intercepted by traffic police near Gaylord chowk around 8 pm on Sunday. A prima-facie probe revealed Babar had put the sticker on his car to get VIP facilities, even though he was not associated with any MLA.