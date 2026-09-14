2 booked for ‘Aamdar’ logo on car

A probe revealed that neither the driver nor the car owner were associated or belonged to any MLA's family.

Pimpri Chinchwad police launched a search for persons selling fake “Members of Maharashtra’s Legislative Assembly (MLA)” car stickers, several of which were found on multiple four-wheelers.

Traffic police in Pimpri Chinchwad intercepted a Fortuner car on the evening of September 10 near Kaspate Wasti in Wakad.

Cops found a sticker on the car, which had a “circular logo” with an “Ashok Stambh” image and the words “Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Sadasya” and “Aamdar (MLA)” on it.

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Cops questioned the car driver and asked if he was linked to any MLA. A probe revealed that neither the driver nor the car owner were associated or belonged to any MLA’s family.