Friday, March 25, 2022
2 arrested over ‘admission promise’ in Narhe medical college for Rs 45L

By: Express News Service | Pune |
March 26, 2022 4:56:37 am
Two men have been arrested by Pune City Police for allegedly trying to cheat two students on false assurances of providing them admission in a medical college in Narhe for Rs 45 lakh each.

Police have identified the accused as Mahendra Bediya (31) of Jharkhand and Karan Sinha (31) of Bihar.

A security officer of the medical college has lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Sinhagad police station. Police said the two girls, both daughters of doctors, were unable to get admission at a medical college in Narhe.

The accused contacted them and assured them about providing admission on payment of Rs 45 lakh each.

Police have booked the accused under sections 419, 420 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code. Police are probing whether the accused have cheated more candidates in a similar manner.

