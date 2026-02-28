2 arrested for ‘digital arrest’ fraud; 82-year-old duped of Rs 10.7 crore

The Pune city police have arrested two persons for their alleged role in a ‘digital arrest’ cyber fraud in which an 82-year-old man was duped of Rs 10.7 crore.

Police identified the accused as Harshad Subhash Dhantole (23) and Samarth Suresh Deshmukh (24), both residents of Karve Nagar in Pune and natives of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

The victim had lodged a first information report (FIR) earlier this month at the Cyber police station of Pune city police. The fraud was committed between January 23 and January 31.

According to the FIR, the victim initially received a call from a cyber fraudster posing as an official of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, who told him that his phone number had been flagged in a criminal case.