2 absconding accused held for attack on youth on Ganpati immersion day

Pune City Police has arrested two persons on charge of attempted murder of a young man on the day of Ganpati immersion procession two months ago. Police have identified the accused as Siddharth Kamble (22) and Adnan Bagwan (21).

According to police, the complainant in this case was on his way from the Ganesh immersion procession on September 10. The accused intercepted him and attacked him with sharp weapons in Bhavani Peth area over a past dispute, leaving him injured. A first information report in this case was lodged at the Khadak police station under sections 307, 323, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Indian Arms Act.

Police said the accused had been on the run for the last two months. Acting on a tip-off, a police team laid a trap and nabbed Kamble and Bagwan from Dhankawadi and Kondhwa, respectively, on Friday.