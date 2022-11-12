scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 11, 2022

2 absconding accused held for attack on youth on Ganpati immersion day

Police said the accused had been on the run for the last two months. Acting on a tip-off, a police team laid a trap and nabbed Kamble and Bagwan from Dhankawadi and Kondhwa, respectively, on Friday.

Pune City Police, Pune Ganpati immersion day, Pune news, Maharashtra government, Indian Express, current affairsAccording to police, the complainant in this case was on his way from the Ganesh immersion procession on September 10. The accused intercepted him and attacked him with sharp weapons in Bhavani Peth area over a past dispute, leaving him injured.

Pune City Police has arrested two persons on charge of attempted murder of a young man on the day of Ganpati immersion procession two months ago. Police have identified the accused as Siddharth Kamble (22) and Adnan Bagwan (21).

According to police, the complainant in this case was on his way from the Ganesh immersion procession on September 10. The accused intercepted him and attacked him with sharp weapons in Bhavani Peth area over a past dispute, leaving him injured. A first information report in this case was lodged at the Khadak police station under sections 307, 323, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Indian Arms Act.

More from Pune

Police said the accused had been on the run for the last two months. Acting on a tip-off, a police team laid a trap and nabbed Kamble and Bagwan from Dhankawadi and Kondhwa, respectively, on Friday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Daughter of Gujarat riot convict is BJP’s candidate from Naroda PatiyaPremium
Daughter of Gujarat riot convict is BJP’s candidate from Naroda Patiya
UPSC Key- November 11, 2022: Why you should read ‘Battle of Koregaon Bhim...Premium
UPSC Key- November 11, 2022: Why you should read ‘Battle of Koregaon Bhim...
‘I don’t think the human need for friendship is going away&#8...Premium
‘I don’t think the human need for friendship is going away&#8...
Shankersinh Vaghela: ‘There is nothing free. What is this 300 units...Premium
Shankersinh Vaghela: ‘There is nothing free. What is this 300 units...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-11-2022 at 12:23:45 am
Next Story

PMC to charge Rs 50 to issue ‘licence’ for pet cats

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 11: Latest News
Advertisement