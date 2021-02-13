Pune: 2.50 lakh consumers in PMC and PCMC limits set to lose their power connection over unpaid bill

MSEDCL officials said repeated reminders were sent to these defaulting consumers, but they have refused to pay their bills. (File photo)

As many as 2.50 lakh consumers in the jurisdiction of Pune Municipal Corporation and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation who have not paid a single bill in last 10 months are set to lose their electricity connection in next three weeks. Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has issued directives to officials to start severing the connections if the bills remain unpaid.

MSEDCL regional director Ankush Nale said around 2.50 lakh consumers in PMC and PCMC limits collectively owe Rs 344 crore to MSEDCL by way of unpaid bills. “These consumers have not paid a single bill in last 10 months. MSEDCL’s financial condition is very weak. Therefore, we have no option but to start severing the connections in next three weeks,” he said.

The consumers include domestic, commercial and industrial. The defaulting domestic consumers far outnumber the industrial and commercial consumers. Over 2 lakh domestic consumers owe MSEDCL Rs 213 crore, 43200 commercial consumers owe Rs 106 crore and 4234 industrial units have defaulted collectively for Rs 24 crore, a MSEDCL spokesperson said.

Nale said consumers in Western Maharashtra districts owe MSEDCL a total of Rs 1962 crore. These districts include Pune (Rs 1032 crore), Satara (Rs 140 crore), Solapur (259 crore), Sangli (192 crore) and Kolhapur (259 crore). “Of these, 14 lakh consumers owe MSEDCL Rs 1,247 crore. They have not paid for for last 10 months from April. Like Pune, consumers from other Western Maharashtra districts have also not paid the bill even for a single month,” he said.

MSEDCL officials said repeated reminders were sent to these defaulting consumers, but they have refused to pay their bills. “Despite meeting the consumers personally, they have refused to pay up. We will start disconnecting power connections soon but before that consumer should cooperate by paying their bills,” officials said.

Officials said as many as 12.68 lakh domestic consumers in Western Maharashtra have not paid their bills. They owe Rs 856 crore to MSEDCL. Around 1.38 lakh commercial and 22,454 industrial consumers collectively owe MSEDCL around Rs 400 crore. The rest are agricultural consumers. “We have tried to resolve consumer grievances and have made repeated requests, but these consumers have refused to pay up,” Nale said, adding that consumers can also pay their bills through instalments.

