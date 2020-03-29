2.5 tonne of medical equipment shipped from Pune airport in 3 days

Pune Customs department on Sunday said that testing kits from the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune were dispatched via a special flight to Ranchi, Raipur and Jamshedpur. (AP Photo/Representational) Pune Customs department on Sunday said that testing kits from the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune were dispatched via a special flight to Ranchi, Raipur and Jamshedpur. (AP Photo/Representational)

The Pune airport has seen big cargo movement of medical equipment and essential material in the last three days amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 spread. According to officials, of the total 6 tonne cargo movement at Pune airport in the last three days, 2.5 tonne was medical equipment that was sent from the city.

Since midnight of March 25, movement of all civil aircraft has been suspended till April 14. However, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has given permission for cargo operations in the country.

Officials said three airlines shipped around 6 tonne cargo in the last three days.

“Only cargo operations are going on from all airports. Around 2.5 tonne of medical equipment besides soybean and computer parts have been delivered from the airport,” said Kuldeep Singh, Pune airport director.

Pune Customs department on Sunday said that testing kits from the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune were dispatched via a special flight to Ranchi, Raipur and Jamshedpur.

“…Pune Customs officials coordinated with the Airports Authority of India, Air India, NIV and successfully facilitated smooth transport of COVID-19 testing kits and chemical reagents to Raipur, Ranchi and Jamshedpur,” said a customs official.

SpiceXpress – SpiceJet’s dedicated cargo arm – has been doing doorstep deliveries of essential supplies, medicines and medical equipment across the country, including from Pune, said an official.

“Corona warriors all over the country – be it our doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, police, volunteers – and our government are doing an excellent job. We at SpiceJet are proud and honoured to help our government and people,” Ajay Singh, SpiceJet’s chairman and managing director, said in a statement.

Airport officials said that health check-ups of employed staff and security personnel are being conducted after regular interval.

“The personnel of Central Industrial Safety Force (CISF) are at the forefront of the COVID-19 containment war. A dedicated team of doctors of the Maharashtra State Public Health Department on Sunday visited the airport and conducted a health check-up of CISF jawans. Besides, all important areas that may have come in contact with outsiders are being sanitised by in-house staff,” said Kuldeep Singh.

