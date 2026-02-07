2.09 crore voters to decide fate of 12 ZPs, 125 panchayat samitis today

More than 2.09 crore voters are participating in Maharashtra’s local body elections today. (Representative Photo)

A total of 2.09 crore voters across Maharashtra will cast their ballots today to elect representatives for 12 zilla parishads (ZPs) and 125 panchayat samitis, after campaigning drew to a close on Thursday night.

The electorate includes 1.07 crore men, 1.02 crore women, and 473 others who will decide the fate of candidates vying for 731 ZP seats and 1,462 panchayat samiti seats.

The state has 32 ZPs and 336 panchayat samitis in total. However, elections in 20 ZPs and 211 panchayat samitis were put on hold after the Supreme Court’s intervention, as these bodies had breached the 50 per cent reservation ceiling.

The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled for February 9.