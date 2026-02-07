2.09 crore voters to decide fate of 12 ZPs, 125 panchayat samitis today

Voting is underway across 12 zilla parishads and 125 panchayat samitis in Maharashtra, with results scheduled for February 9.

Written by: Shubham Kurale
3 min readPuneFeb 7, 2026 07:46 AM IST
Counting of votes will take place on February 9.More than 2.09 crore voters are participating in Maharashtra’s local body elections today. (Representative Photo)
A total of 2.09 crore voters across Maharashtra will cast their ballots today to elect representatives for 12 zilla parishads (ZPs) and 125 panchayat samitis, after campaigning drew to a close on Thursday night.

The electorate includes 1.07 crore men, 1.02 crore women, and 473 others who will decide the fate of candidates vying for 731 ZP seats and 1,462 panchayat samiti seats.

The state has 32 ZPs and 336 panchayat samitis in total. However, elections in 20 ZPs and 211 panchayat samitis were put on hold after the Supreme Court’s intervention, as these bodies had breached the 50 per cent reservation ceiling.

The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled for February 9.

The districts voting today include five from western Maharashtra- Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, and Kolhapur; four from Marathwada- Dharashiv, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Latur, and Parbhani; and three from the Konkan region- Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg.

The campaign remained largely sombre following the sudden accidental death of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on January 28. Both the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) faction have fielded candidates together, with many NCP (SP) nominees contesting using the NCP’s clock symbol.

Even Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis distanced himself from active campaigning. He was scheduled to begin campaigning in Konkan on Jan 28, but those plans were shelved after Pawar’s tragic death. Instead, state ministers and local MLAs from the BJP reached out to the voters.

Moreover, in lieu of physical campaigning, the NCP released a pre-recorded video message from Ajit Pawar, filmed on Jan 24. In this video, he appealed to voters to support the party’s candidates, focusing on the NCP’s commitment to agriculture, rural development, youth employment, and women’s empowerment.

Total Voter Strength – 2.09 Crore voters

Breakdown by Gender:

– Men: 1.07 Cr

– Women: 1.02 Cr

– Others: 473 lakh

District-wise Voter Distribution at Polling Stations

Western Maharashtra: Pune – Voter Distribution | Polling stations

– Indapur: 3.21L | 400, highest

– Purandar: 1.89L | 235

– Bhor: 1.54L | 237

– Haveli: 2.51L | 263

– Ambegaon: 1.84L | 239

– Junnar: 3.07L | 366

– Khed: 2.95L | 337

– Baramati: 2.64L | 299

– Maval: 2L | 243

– Mulshi: 1.73L | 227

– Shirur: 3.01L | 337

– Daund: 2.73L | 317

– Velhe (Rajgad): 55,230 | 105

Konkan Region:

Raigad: 2.11L | 400 (highest)

Ratnagiri: 2.73L | 317

Sindhudurg: Data not fully visible

Districts going for elections

Western Maharashtra (5 districts):

Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur

Marathwada (4 districts):

Latur, Dharashiv, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani

Konkan (3 districts):

– Sindhudurg

– Raigad

– Ratnagiri

Also Read | Pune mayor poll: BJP names Manjusha Nagpure for top post, NCP fields candidate at last minute as Congress too joins contest

Total Electoral Seats

ZP Seats: Total – 731 Seats in ZPs

Reserved for women: 369

Scheduled Caste: 83

Scheduled Tribes: 25

OBC: 191

Panchayat Samiti: Total – 1,462 Panchayat Samiti seats

Reserved for women: 731

Scheduled Caste: 166

Scheduled Tribes: 38

OBC: 342

Pune Facts: 

– Over 29L voters in Pune district

– 3,605 polling stations

– Total Men – 15,22,256

– Total Women – 14,50,014

– Others – 91

