192 complete Merged Artificer Apprentice Course at INS Shivaji

Ankit Kumar, Leading Marine Engineer (LME), stood first in the overall order of merit among trainees of Indian Navy by securing 89.8 per cent. (Source: indiannavy.nic.in)

As many as 192 trainees of the Merged Artificer Apprentice Course (MAAC), comprising 142 trainees from the Indian Navy, 42 trainees of Indian Coast Guard and four trainees from foreign friendly navies, successfully completed their 117 weeks of professional ab-initio training at INS Shivaji in Lonavala.

The course completion ceremony was held on Friday and was reviewed by Commodore Ravnish Seth, Commanding Officer of INS Shivaji.

Ankit Kumar, Leading Marine Engineer (LME), stood first in the overall order of merit among trainees of Indian Navy by securing 89.8 per cent, and Sathe Suraj Dinkar stood first in overall order of merit among Direct Entry Diploma Holders (DEDH) trainees of Indian Coast Guard by securing 82.1 per cent. Nikhil Katoch (LME) was adjudged best sportsman of the course and awarded the Commodore’s Rolling Trophy.

INS Shivaji is the premier technical training establishment of the Indian Navy which imparts specialised training on marine engineering to officers and sailors of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and friendly foreign navies.

