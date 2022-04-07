19-yr-old’s stalker arrested for attacking her neighbour with a cutter: police

A 24-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly slashing the face of a 39-year-old man with a sharp weapon. The accused, who works as a food delivery boy, was allegedly stalking a 19-year-old college student who is a neighbour of the man he attacked.

The incident took place in a residential area in Vadgaon Sheri in the early hours of Tuesday on the premises of the house of the 19-year-old woman. An official from Chandan Nagar police station said, “Our probe suggests that the suspect has known the woman for some time. It is alleged that he was stalking her and had been making advances towards her, which she had rejected.” At 12.15 am Tuesday, after the woman had asked him to leave her alone several times, the accused followed her and started knocking on the door of her house, where she stays with her grandmother, police said. The accused threatened to harm the woman so her grandmother called their neighbours for help, police said.

The woman’s neighbour, who is the complainant in this case, and his brother restrained the accused, but the accused took out a cutter and slashed the former on the cheek and neck, police said. Inspector Sunil Jadhav said, “The injuries to the complainant are not very deep and he is out of danger.”