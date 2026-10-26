19-year-old gets married in Pune using fake documents showing his age as 21, FIR lodged

An case has been registered against a 19-year-old boy, who allegedly submitted a fake Aadhaar card and school leaving certificate showing his age as 21 years for getting married to his friend at Alandi in Pune district.
The father of the girl lodged the first information report (FIR) at the Alandi police station of the Pimpri Chinchwad police on Saturday.
Police said the accused hails from Solapur district in Maharashtra. He was in a relationship with a girl from another village in his taluka, who was his classmate.
In June, the accused and the girl got married at a private wedding hall in Alandi.
After learning about the marriage, the girl’s father filed a complaint application against her husband at the Alandi police station.
Investigation officer, Police Sub Inspector Kumar Girigosavi said, “We checked the original documents of the accused, which confirmed his actual age as 19 years and five months. But he allegedly procured a fake Aadhaar card and school leaving certificate with a different birthdate, showing his age was more than 21 years. He submitted these forged documents at the wedding hall in Alandi and got married illegally.”
Police have booked the accused teenager on charges of forgery and cheating, under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 336(2), 336(3), 340(2), 318(4). Police have not arrested the accused, but a notice was issued to him as per law for further investigation.