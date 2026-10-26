19-year-old gets married in Pune using fake documents showing his age as 21, FIR lodged

An case has been registered against a 19-year-old boy, who allegedly submitted a fake Aadhaar card and school leaving certificate showing his age as 21 years for getting married to his friend at Alandi in Pune district.

The father of the girl lodged the first information report (FIR) at the Alandi police station of the Pimpri Chinchwad police on Saturday.

Police said the accused hails from Solapur district in Maharashtra. He was in a relationship with a girl from another village in his taluka, who was his classmate.

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In June, the accused and the girl got married at a private wedding hall in Alandi.