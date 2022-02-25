19 lakh children lost a parent or caregiver to Covid in India: Study

At least 50 lakh children across the world have lost a parent or caregiver due to Covid since March 2020, updated figures suggest. A new modelling study published in the Lancet Child and Adolescent Health has estimated that the number of children affected in the 20 countries studied ranged from 2,400 in Germany to at least 19 lakh in India.

Calculations of estimated orphanhood cases per capita showed the highest rates were in Peru and South Africa, with 8 and 7 out of every 1,000 children affected, respectively. Although large numbers of children aged 0-4 (nearly five lakh children) and 5-9 (7.4 lakh children) experienced Covid-associated orphanhood, it was the adolescent group (10-17) which was the worst affected (21 lakh children), accounting for almost two out of three children who lost a parent to Covid.

Combining fertility and excess mortality rates, study researchers have estimated 52 lakh children lost a caregiver to Covid between March 1, 2020, and Oct 31, 2021. Estimates of the number of children affected by Covid-associated orphanhood and caregiver death nearly doubled in the six months from May 1, 2021 through October 31, 2021, compared with the numbers after the first 14 months of the pandemic (March 1, 2020 through April 30, 2021). The study was carried out by researchers of US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Imperial College London, University of Oxford, University of Cape Town, World Health Organization and others.

Globally, the new study suggests that two out of three children orphaned by Covid are adolescents aged 10 to 17 years. Additionally, in line with evidence that Covid deaths disproportionately affect men, three out of four children worldwide who experienced the death of a parent during the pandemic lost their fathers. According to the study estimates, as many as 19.17 lakh children have lost a parent or caregiver to Covid in India. In the 10-17 age group, 49 per cent have lost their father while 15 per cent have lost their mother to Covid.

The impact of Covid on orphanhood was first revealed in a study published in July 2021, which estimated that 15 lakh children experienced the death of a parent or caregiver between March 2020 and April 2021 as a result of Covid. The new modelling study increases this estimate to more than 27 lakh children for the same time period, by re-calculating the figures from updated Covid death figures along with excess mortality data to account for indirect deaths associated with the pandemic (July 2021 estimates: 1,562,000 children vs latest estimates: 2,737,300 children).

For South-East Asia, increases were also linked to devastating surges and new excess death data for India, lead author Dr Susan Hills who completed this work during her tenure at US CDC, said. Dr Juliette Unwin, lead author from Imperial College London (UK), said, “As high as estimates of orphanhood and caregiver deaths are, they are likely to be underestimates, and we expect these numbers to grow as more global data on Covid-19 deaths becomes available. For example, WHO estimates accurate data for Covid-19 deaths in Africa are limited, and the real estimates are likely to be 10 times higher than what is currently being reported. Consequently, these under-reported deaths mean that Covid-related orphanhood and caregiver loss is also drastically underestimated. Real-time updated data suggests the true totals reached 67 lakh children as of January 2022. While our current study looked at estimates through October 2021, the pandemic is still raging worldwide, which means Covid-related orphanhood will also continue to surge.”

According to Dr Hills, “Support for orphaned children must be immediately integrated into every national Covid-19 response plan. Such support should focus on three core components: preventing caregiver death through equitable Covid-19 vaccine coverage, containment, and treatment; preparing families that are safe and nurturing to support affected children (such as through kinship care, foster care, and adoption); and protecting children using evidence-based strategies to reduce risks of poverty, childhood adversity and violence.”

As part of this work, the authors developed a real-time Covid-19 calculator providing ongoing updated estimates of Covid-19-associated orphanhood and death of caregivers for every country in the world.

“It took 10 years for 50 lakh children to be orphaned by HIV/AIDS, whereas the same number of children have been orphaned by Covid-19 in just two years. These figures do not account for the latest wave of the omicron variant which may push the true toll even higher. We need to act swiftly to identify the children behind these numbers, so they can be given the support they need to thrive,” senior author Prof Lorraine Sherr from University College London (UK) said.

When contacted ,a spokesperson from Catholic Relief Services (CRS) said that the report corroborates what they have been saying for the past two years – that it is vital for governments and communities around the world to support families as they try to recover from the pandemic. “If we don’t support families, then children are at high-risk for things such as losing access to education, experiencing hunger/food insecurity, or even institutionalization,” the spokesperson said.