19 lakh challans unpaid: Pune traffic police initiates recovery drive, to issue notices

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
WITH A staggering 19 lakh pending traffic violation challans amounting to over Rs 410 crore remaining unpaid, the Pune City Police have initiated a citywide recovery drive, issuing formal notices to defaulting vehicle owners and registered offenders. Officials said that recipients have been directed to clear their dues within the stipulated time of 30 days, failing which may lead to suspension of licence or prosecution in court.
Officials from the Pune City Traffic control branch said that a large number of traffic challans issued over the last five years, and some even prior to that were pending. Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Patil said, “Over 19 lakh challans issued by traffic branch for rule violators remain unpaid. We are undertaking a special drive for people to pay these compounding amounts.” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Himmat Jadhav said, “These notices will be sent to people on their registered phone numbers in the form of an SMS between February 26 to March 1. The message will be sent from an authorised short code MHPECH-G.”
A press communication from Pune City police read, “All vehicle owners in Pune city are informed that vehicles with pending traffic rule violation fines (challans) are being issued formal notices to pay the outstanding amount. As per the notice, the concerned vehicle owners must pay the fine within 30 days. If the fine is not paid within the stipulated period, the following legal action will be taken: A proposal will be sent to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to suspend the driving licence of the concerned vehicle driver or a challan case will be filed in court and the driver may face prosecution.”
The notice will be sent via SMS to the registered mobile number of the vehicle owner from the authorised short code MHPECH-G. These notices will be sent only on February 26, 27, 28 and March 1. Any message received in the name of Traffic Police regarding payment of vehicle fines outside this period should be treated as suspicious.
Official website: https://mahatrafficechallan.gov.in or Pune Traffic Police App (PTP App) or by visiting the nearest traffic department office and paying through e-challan machine using QR Code / Debit Card / Credit Card
Traffic Police will not send any APK file. Do not share your OTP with anyone. Use only the authorised payment methods mentioned in the notice. If you receive any suspicious link or call, immediately contact the nearest police station.
The purpose of this campaign is to encourage citizens to follow traffic rules, ensure transparent recovery of pending fines, and strengthen traffic discipline. Citizens of Pune city are requested to cooperate with this initiative and pay their fines within the stipulated time, said DCP Jadhav.