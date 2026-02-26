19 lakh challans unpaid: Pune traffic police initiates recovery drive, to issue notices

The purpose of this campaign is to encourage citizens to follow traffic rules, ensure transparent recovery of pending fines, and strengthen traffic discipline. (File Photo)

WITH A staggering 19 lakh pending traffic violation challans amounting to over Rs 410 crore remaining unpaid, the Pune City Police have initiated a citywide recovery drive, issuing formal notices to defaulting vehicle owners and registered offenders. Officials said that recipients have been directed to clear their dues within the stipulated time of 30 days, failing which may lead to suspension of licence or prosecution in court.

Officials from the Pune City Traffic control branch said that a large number of traffic challans issued over the last five years, and some even prior to that were pending. Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Patil said, “Over 19 lakh challans issued by traffic branch for rule violators remain unpaid. We are undertaking a special drive for people to pay these compounding amounts.” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Himmat Jadhav said, “These notices will be sent to people on their registered phone numbers in the form of an SMS between February 26 to March 1. The message will be sent from an authorised short code MHPECH-G.”