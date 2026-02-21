19 huts, 3 two-wheelers of labourers gutted in Pune fire

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
Nineteen huts were gutted in a fire near the Ram Manohar Lohiya Garden in Pune’s Hadapsar in the early hours of Saturday.
According to the Pune Fire Brigade, the fire was reported at the colony of labourers around 2.30 am.
Firefighters doused the flames and brought the situation under control after a two-hour operation. Five fire tenders were pressed into action during the operation.
No casualties were reported in the incident, but 19 huts made from bamboo and tin sheds suffered major damage. People residing in these huts moved out and shifted to safe spots after observing the fire. But their belongings, including household items, were burnt in the fire.
Fire officer Pramod Sonawane said, “About 19 small huts and three two-wheeler vehicles were gutted in the fire. Residents believed that first the two-wheelers caught fire. The fire then spread across their homes. Residents suspect somebody may have set the two-wheelers on fire mischievously.”
Police teams also reached the spot to control the situation after the fire broke out. The police have launched a probe to ascertain the cause of the fire.
