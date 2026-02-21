19 huts, 3 two-wheelers of labourers gutted in Pune fire

Firefighters doused the flames and brought the situation under control after a two-hour operation. (Photo Credit: Pune Fire Brigade)

Nineteen huts were gutted in a fire near the Ram Manohar Lohiya Garden in Pune’s Hadapsar in the early hours of Saturday.

According to the Pune Fire Brigade, the fire was reported at the colony of labourers around 2.30 am.

Firefighters doused the flames and brought the situation under control after a two-hour operation. Five fire tenders were pressed into action during the operation.

No casualties were reported in the incident, but 19 huts made from bamboo and tin sheds suffered major damage. People residing in these huts moved out and shifted to safe spots after observing the fire. But their belongings, including household items, were burnt in the fire.