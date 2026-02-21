19 huts, 3 two-wheelers of labourers gutted in Pune fire

Hadapsar residents suspect somebody may have set the two-wheelers on fire mischievously.

By: Express News Service
1 min readPuneFeb 21, 2026 01:32 PM IST
HutmentFirefighters doused the flames and brought the situation under control after a two-hour operation. (Photo Credit: Pune Fire Brigade)
Make us preferred source on Google

Nineteen huts were gutted in a fire near the Ram Manohar Lohiya Garden in Pune’s Hadapsar in the early hours of Saturday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

According to the Pune Fire Brigade, the fire was reported at the colony of labourers around 2.30 am.

Firefighters doused the flames and brought the situation under control after a two-hour operation. Five fire tenders were pressed into action during the operation.

No casualties were reported in the incident, but 19 huts made from bamboo and tin sheds suffered major damage. People residing in these huts moved out and shifted to safe spots after observing the fire. But their belongings, including household items, were burnt in the fire.

Fire officer Pramod Sonawane said, “About 19 small huts and three two-wheeler vehicles were gutted in the fire. Residents believed that first the two-wheelers caught fire. The fire then spread across their homes. Residents suspect somebody may have set the two-wheelers on fire mischievously.”

Police teams also reached the spot to control the situation after the fire broke out. The police have launched a probe to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Sam Altman, OpenAI, Express Adda, Anant Goenka, New Delhi, India AI Impact Summit 2026, Codex, ChatGPT employment impact, AI in India IT sector, artificial general intelligence (AGI), superintelligence, global AI infrastructure, orbital data centers, OpenAI non-profit regret, AI education impact, deep learning breakthroughs, frontier language models, India tech hub 2026, Sam Altman India visit highlights
Close cooperation between Govts & AI firms becoming more important: Sam Altman
KH x RK Reunion video
KH X RK promo clip: Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth reunite for Nelson's film but 'who is the hero?'
Khan Sir dance with JEE mains students viral video
‘Selection wala dance’: Khan Sir’s viral celebration with JEE Main toppers wins hearts online
India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, appeals successfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub, center, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo)
Saim Ayub lbw Jasprit Bumrah: The India-Pak short story with a twist that will worry South Africa
pharmacy, global pharmacy, Global mortality, Global mortality in AIDS, Global mortality in TB, Policy entrepreneurship, pharmacy sector, medicine prices, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
The world’s pharmacy has a challenge — shifting from volume to value
Live Blog
Advertisement