scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Advertisement

19 patients evacuated after fire at scrap yard next to hospital in Pimpri Chinchwad

Officials of the Pimpri Chinchwad Fire Brigade said the fire started around 2 am at the scrap yard, which mainly had storage of old tyres, in the Kasarwadi area next to Max Neuro Hospital.

Pimpri Chinchwad fireNo casualties have been reported in the fire. (Express Photo by Manoj More)
Listen to this article
19 patients evacuated after fire at scrap yard next to hospital in Pimpri Chinchwad
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

As many as 19 patients admitted at a private hospital in Pimpri Chinchwad were evacuated after a major fire was reported in an adjacent scrap yard early Tuesday. No casualties have been reported in the fire.

Officials of the Pimpri Chinchwad Fire Brigade said the fire started around 2 am at the scrap yard in the Kasarwadi area next to Max Neuro Hospital. The scrap yard, Jai Ganesh, mainly had storage of old used tyres.

Fire Officer Rushikant Chipade said, “The scrap yard is located on the very next plot adjacent to the hospital and the fire started in the area of scrap near the hospital wall. As the fire intensified, it posed a great risk to the hospital patients and property. As many as 10 fire tenders from multiple agencies were deployed”.

“We initially operated in defensive mode for the hospital till the time 19 patients and staff members were evacuated. The fire was brought under control by 5 am. The cooling operation was subsequently conducted to ensure there are no secondary fires. No casualties were reported in the fire and property damage to the hospital was also averted,” Chipade added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...
Budget signal from states for FM: Capital spending gets boost
Budget signal from states for FM: Capital spending gets boost
In a remote mountain village in Tamil Nadu, doctors are just a click away
In a remote mountain village in Tamil Nadu, doctors are just a click away

Officials said of the 19 patients, 12 were shifted to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital, three to Aditya Birla Hospital, and four were sent home. The hospital’s staff was also evacuated in time.

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 09:26 IST
Next Story

Michael Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson to play King of Pop in upcoming biopic

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 31: Latest News
Advertisement
close