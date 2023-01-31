19 patients evacuated after fire at scrap yard next to hospital in Pimpri Chinchwad

As many as 19 patients admitted at a private hospital in Pimpri Chinchwad were evacuated after a major fire was reported in an adjacent scrap yard early Tuesday. No casualties have been reported in the fire.

Officials of the Pimpri Chinchwad Fire Brigade said the fire started around 2 am at the scrap yard in the Kasarwadi area next to Max Neuro Hospital. The scrap yard, Jai Ganesh, mainly had storage of old used tyres.

Fire Officer Rushikant Chipade said, “The scrap yard is located on the very next plot adjacent to the hospital and the fire started in the area of scrap near the hospital wall. As the fire intensified, it posed a great risk to the hospital patients and property. As many as 10 fire tenders from multiple agencies were deployed”.

#WATCH | Major fire reported at a scrap yard in Kasarwadi area next to Max Neuro Hospital in Pimpri Chinchwad; 19 patients evacuated #Pune pic.twitter.com/j5kTOM4Oq4 — Express PUNE (@ExpressPune) January 31, 2023

“We initially operated in defensive mode for the hospital till the time 19 patients and staff members were evacuated. The fire was brought under control by 5 am. The cooling operation was subsequently conducted to ensure there are no secondary fires. No casualties were reported in the fire and property damage to the hospital was also averted,” Chipade added.

Officials said of the 19 patients, 12 were shifted to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital, three to Aditya Birla Hospital, and four were sent home. The hospital’s staff was also evacuated in time.