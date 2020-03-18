Pune: Coronavirus cases reach 19, one in city, one in Pimpri test positive

In Pimpri-Chinchwad, the 11th positive case of COVID-19 was detected on Wednesday. (File) In Pimpri-Chinchwad, the 11th positive case of COVID-19 was detected on Wednesday. (File)

The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Pune rose to 19 on Wednesday, when one person from Pune city and another from Pimpri-Chinchwad tested positive for the infection.

In Pune, a 32-year-old woman who had travelled to France and then to Netherlands, before returning to Mumbai and reaching Pune on March 15, became the eighth COVID-19 case in the city. She got admitted to Naidu Hospital, where a sample taken from her tested positive on Tuesday night.

In Pimpri-Chinchwad, the 11th positive case of COVID-19 was detected on Wednesday.

The patient is a 22-year-old man, who had travelled to Philippines and a couple of other countries before landing in Mumbai and making his way to Pune on Tuesday, said Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar.

Coronavirus India updates March 18

“He immediately got himself admitted to our hospital. The swab test confirmed him to be positive for the infection on Wednesday evening,” said the PCMC chief, adding that the man’s contacts were being traced.

Responding to queries from the media as to why airport authorities at Mumbai had not taken measures to isolate these passengers, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said he would look into the matter.

According to State Surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate, 58 suspected COVID-19 cases were hospitalised across the state on Wednesday. A total of 1,227 passengers have come to the state from COVID-19-affected areas till date.

Since January 18, 958 people have been hospitalised in various isolation wards across the state after exhibiting symptoms such as fever, cold and cough. Of these, samples from 865 have tested negative.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd