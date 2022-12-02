scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

19 ‘blackspots’ claiming highest number of lives in accidents identified in Pune city: Loksatta report

At least 293 people have lost their lives in accidents till the end of November in different parts of the city, and the number of deaths among two-wheeler riders in accidents in different parts of the city has also been increasing, according to the report.

Barely 10 days after a 48-vehicle pile-up left at least 20 persons injured and two dozen vehicles damaged, another accident in the Navale bridge area in Narhe has resulted in injuries to at least seven persons as a truck collided with a pick-up tempo around 5am on December 1st.(Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

Nineteen areas of Pune city have become ‘blackspots’ claiming the highest number of lives in accidents, as reported by Loksatta. Most accidents have occurred on Nagar Road and Mumbai-Bangalore Bypass, and in Katraj and Hadapsar areas.

According to norms set up by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and the Indian Roads Congress, a patch of 500 metres of the road on which five or more accidents with fatalities or grievous injuries have taken place in three years, is referred to as a “black spot”.

Till the end of November this year, as many as 46 people have lost their lives in 43 accidents on the Solapur road. At least 31 lives were claimed in as many accidents in the Wagholi and Lonikand areas of the city road. Katraj and Mumbai-Bangalore Bypass have also witnessed a significant number of accidents. Lonikand and Loni Kalabhor areas near Pune city have been included in the Pune Police Commissionerate for the higher number of accidents reported.

In November last week, a 48-vehicle pile-up left at least 20 persons injured and two dozen vehicles damaged, and barely 10 days later on December 1, another accident in the Navale bridge area in Narhe resulted in injuries to at least seven persons as a truck collided with a pick-up tempo. Nine serious accidents have taken place in the Navale bridge area on the Mumbai-Bangalore bypass in the past week, as reported by Loksatta.

According to Pune police data, the “black spots” in the Navale Bridge area have reported as many as 31 deaths in 108 accidents over the last five years.

