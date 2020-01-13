18th Pune International Film Festival: Filmmakers feel the pressure to be original today, says R Balki

He talked about his advertising career and some of his well-received films, like Cheeni Kum, Paa and Padman. He talked about his advertising career and some of his well-received films, like Cheeni Kum, Paa and Padman.

Renowned filmmaker R Balki delivered the Vijay Tendulkar Memorial Lecture at PVR Icon as part of the 18th Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) on Saturday.

‘’Today we are exposed to a lot of content. We see more interesting, weird things happening in people’s lives. There is a lot of pressure on filmmakers to be different and original in such a world,’’ said Balki.

He said the true purpose of cinema is to give back to society. Films from varied backgrounds were screened at PIFF, enthralling viewers with the diversity in stories.

Rajni Basumatary, director and actor in The Seed, said, “The film deals with the insurgency that rocked Assam during the 1980-90s. Lots of tragedies took place in that era with families destroyed or dislocated, including mine, and even after 20 years, the ordeal is yet to end. Since women in Assam were the ones who were most affected, I was able to address their problems through this movie.”

Pradip Kurbah, director of Lewduh, said, “The movie is set in Shillong and takes its title from the oldest market in Meghalaya’s capital. Shooting the scenes in the bazaar was challenging as the process and settings changed every day and planning would get difficult. We had to gel around with the characters who were real-life shopkeepers. The film was sync-sound and was designed in such a way that it connected emotionally with all the characters.”

